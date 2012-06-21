Unit Manager (Identified)



West Moreton Youth Detention Centre; Youth Detention Operations and Reform; Service Delivery - Youth Justice; Wacol

It is a genuine occupational requirement that this position be filled by an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person. One of the referees should be an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person who can attest to the applicant's background, knowledge, skills and experience as they relate to the cultural capabilities

The Unit Manager's key responsibilities are:

• Manage the security operations of the centre, including the physical security of the centre and the security of staff, young people, contractors and visitors on centre.

• Work as part of a multi-disciplinary team to build the cultural capability of the youth detention centre and embedding culturally appropriate and competent decision making processes across all youth detention practices.

• Provide cultural leadership and mentoring to youth detention centre staff and work collaboratively to achieve improved outcomes for young people in the youth justice system.

• Liaise with centre based stakeholders and centre based teams to oversee the daily operations of the centre relating to the management and supervision of young people involved in centre-wide activities and programs, with a focus on improving the cultural competence of staff.

• Contribute to the development, implementation and monitoring of young persons' Single Case plans and their interface with security operations of the centre.

• Contribute to the coordination of infrastructure systems and issues at the centre including building maintenance and service issues and defects and the security, fire and communications systems ensuring the efficient and effective interface of those systems with the operation of the centre.

• Integrate the results of learning experiences from contingency testing and training.

• Ensure ethical and culturally responsive decision making, accountability and transparency are followed in the daily management of the lives of young people in detention.

• Appropriately monitor, review and risk manage service provision to young people and promote safe and appropriate living and working environments.

• Work collaboratively with nominated functional managers to oversee the implementation of the necessary financial and human resource management roles and responsibilities to achieve and ensure effective and efficient service delivery, including rostering, mentoring frameworks, performance management and program outcomes, with consideration to occupational health and safety and workplace rehabilitation needs.

• Participate as an effective member of the Centre's management team in the development; promotion and implementation of the Department's strategic direction, Code of Conduct, the Youth Detention Centre Policies and Procedures, the Centre's operational plans and rules and day-to-day operational functioning issues.

• Effectively lead, supervise and manage staff to ensure the development of integrated team work and professionalism and the achievement of youth detention goals and philosophies.

• Promote a culture of operational service delivery that adheres to best practice standards in youth detention and supports the needs of young people in a secure environment.

• Effectively oversee and expeditiously manage conflict resolution processes for young people and staff including grievances and other equity issues.

